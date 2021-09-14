CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

By LLAZAR SEMINI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — In her last trip in the western Balkans as a German chancellor, Angela Merkel visited Albania to urge the leaders of six western Balkan nations gathered there to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. The western Balkan states are at different stages on their EU membership path. Their progress in integration has been delayed recently due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement. Merkel said Europe should keep its word and not come up with new conditions that cause disappointment and open up space for other alliances. Russia and China have also been courting the region, which she said is of geostrategic interest to Germany and Europe.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
AFP

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.
WORLD
Telegraph

How the German Greens may have lost their chance to seize power

Annalena Baerbock breezed into Stuttgart this week as if she still believes she can succeed Angela Merkel at next weekend’s election and become Germany’s first ever Green chancellor. But unless the polls are wildly wrong, Ms Baerbock is set to go down in history as the woman who threw away...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Balkans#Eu Membership#Eu#Ap#Balkan#European Union
The Independent

Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday.“We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said 500 more troops and eight specialized vehicles...
POLITICS
The Independent

France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S.Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn't affect their longer-term relations with France, which is seething over a surprise, strategic submarine deal involving the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a rival French submarine contract.France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time because of the deal, and its anger is showing few signs of subsiding. French Foreign Minister...
MILITARY
Houston Chronicle

Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last...
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it's in the European Union's own strategic interests to integrate the Balkans into the 27-nation bloc. On a visit Monday to Serbia, she urged Serbia and other Balkan nations to do more on democratic reforms in order to join the bloc. Merkel says "there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU.” The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership, but have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Just in: Merkel says EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial and win-win for both the European Union (EU) and China, hoping it can be smoothly ratified and take effect as soon as possible. Merkel made the remarks in a phone...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

EU Integration Tops Agenda Of Merkel's Farewell Trip To Balkans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues a farewell trip to the Balkans with a stop on September 14 in Tirana, where she is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the leaders of four other Western Balkan states that strive for membership in the European Union. Merkel, whose mandate...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EBRD Invested $1.5 Billion Each in 2020, 2021 in Western Balkan Countries

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the Western Balkans in 2020 and will match that amount this year, Pierre Heilbronn, an EBRD vice president, said on Wednesday. Heilbronn told Reuters 2020 was an unusual year because of the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
BBC

Merkel legacy: EU's queen with a tarnished crown

Queen of Europe was once one of Angela Merkel's many nicknames. But now Germany's powerful chancellor is poised to turn her back on politics following this month's elections, I'm not sure that royal label will stick. True: Angela Merkel is, by far, the longest-serving amongst current EU leaders. She's participated...
EUROPE
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy