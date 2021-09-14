Trippy Bunny NFT Donates $220k Mint Proceeds To Suicide Prevention Foundation
Trippy Bunny NFT, a new Solana-based nonfungible token project, decided that it would donate 100% of its mint sale proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Trippy Bunny made this announcement on Twitter on Suicide Prevention Day. World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness day observed on September 10th every year. Since 2003, it has focused on providing worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. The International Association for Suicide Prevention collaborates with the World Health Organization and also the World Federation for Mental Health.bitcoinist.com
