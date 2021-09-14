Trippy Bunny NFT Donates $220k Mint Proceeds To Suicide Prevention Foundation

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to help promote worldwide action to prevent suicides. I use to think knowing someone who took their lives was rare. A former boyfriend suffered from depression and alcoholism. He was an Irishman – tall, dark hair, talented and extremely handsome. When we met I could barely understand a word he said with his thick brogue accent. We were immediately smitten and somehow made an amazing connection, soon becoming inseparable. He initially told me he was a former alcoholic but, six months into our romance, his sobriety came crashing down. I saw him behave in ways unimaginable. Talking to imaginary people after drinking all day, sobbing, telling me how much he loved me – seeing his apartment covered in beer cans and bottles upon bottles of cheap vodka. I had never seen anything like it then, or since.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO