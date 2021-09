We have spoken enough about Bill Gates’s divorce to his wife of 27-years, Melinda Gates. Man and wife have both achieved way too much in life to be defined by their divorce. Today the discussion is on his newest achievement. Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC has bought about half of Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s stake in the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Gates stakes have risen from 47.5% to 71.25%. Gates and Alwaleed have been associates for a long time now; they led the show when Four Season’s shareholders took the company private in 2007 and are also partners in several charitable works.

