Walgreens' COVID-19 test registration system exposes patient data, IT pro says

Millions of consumers that had a COVID-19 test at a Walgreens (WBA) pharmacy store may have had their personal data exposed on the open web. According to Recode, the drugstore chain may have leaked phone numbers and email addresses as well as names, dates of birth, and gender identities of COVID test takers on the open web for anyone to see and for numerous ad trackers on the Walgreens’ site to collect.

