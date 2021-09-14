Walgreens' COVID-19 test registration system exposes patient data, IT pro says
Vulnerabilities in Walgreens' website for booking COVID-19 tests put patients' personal information and health data at risk for being hacked, Vox's Recode reported Sept. 13. 1. Alejandro Ruiz, a cybersecurity consultant at Interstitial Technology PBC, told the publication he discovered Walgreens' cybersecurity issues in March after a family member got a COVID-19 test. He said he contacted Walgreens over email, phone and through its website multiple times, but the pharmacy company did not respond.www.beckershospitalreview.com
