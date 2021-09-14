CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walgreens' COVID-19 test registration system exposes patient data, IT pro says

By Jackie Drees
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulnerabilities in Walgreens' website for booking COVID-19 tests put patients' personal information and health data at risk for being hacked, Vox's Recode reported Sept. 13. 1. Alejandro Ruiz, a cybersecurity consultant at Interstitial Technology PBC, told the publication he discovered Walgreens' cybersecurity issues in March after a family member got a COVID-19 test. He said he contacted Walgreens over email, phone and through its website multiple times, but the pharmacy company did not respond.

Chicago Tribune

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Deerfield-based Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Pandemic exposes barriers to pharmacy access for people with disabilities

The pandemic has exposed inequalities at pharmacies that make it difficult for the roughly 1 in 4 people in the U.S. who have a disability to access pharmacy services, The New York Times reported Sept. 21. Services offered at pharmacies during the pandemic, such as drive-thru COVID-19 testing and pharmacy...
Top health areas for startup funding — Cardiology is No. 1

Health IT startups have secured more than $1 billion in recent funding rounds, with cardiology as the top-funded medical area, according to a Deloitte report. The report analyzed 836 health IT startups across several medical specialties. Five report findings:. Most (77 percent) of the startups in the MedTech Innovator database...
Walgreens makes majority investment in Shields Health Solutions

Walgreens will make a $970 million majority investment in Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider for hospitals and health systems, the company said Sept. 21. The investment will give Walgreens about 71 percent ownership of Shields with the option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future.
CVS, Novo Nordisk to pilot obesity treatment program

CVS Health has partnered with drugmaker Novo Nordisk to pilot a nutrition coaching program intended to support people with obesity. The companies said Sept. 17 that the program will offer expanded education and coaching support for people using anti-obesity medications. The program also includes a personal nutrition assessment; body composition tests; dietician coaching sessions; a coupon for up to 10 free healthy meals; a digital app with shopping lists, recipes and a restaurant guide; and dietician messaging capability.
Don't use drug products intended to be sterile from this Houston compounding pharmacy: FDA

Healthcare providers and patients should not use compounded drugs intended to be sterile from Greenpark Compounding Pharmacy in Houston, as an FDA inspection found the pharmacy to be operating under conditions that could cause their drug products to be contaminated. The FDA said Sept. 17 that investigators inspected the compounding...
Delivery service Gopuff launches pharmacy service

Gopuff, a delivery startup for food and everyday items, has launched a pharmacy service pilot in its home base of Philadelphia, Insider reported Sept. 20. Pharmacy customers can get a prescription through Gopuff's website, which offers users clinician visits powered by virtual care startup Wheel. Users can receive prescriptions including birth control, acne drugs and erectile dysfunction medications.
Did You Get A COVID Test At Walgreens? Your Personal Data May Be At Risk

Millions of consumers that had a COVID-19 test at a Walgreens (WBA) pharmacy store may have had their personal data exposed on the open web. According to Recode, the drugstore chain may have leaked phone numbers and email addresses as well as names, dates of birth, and gender identities of COVID test takers on the open web for anyone to see and for numerous ad trackers on the Walgreens’ site to collect.
Walgreens ‘leaks private information of MILLIONS including phone numbers and addresses through its Covid testing system’

MILLIONS of patients could have had their private information leaked through Walgreens' Covid testing system, according to a new report. Personal data including home numbers, names, addresses, date of births and email addresses were published on the open web, exposing it to anyone, including ad trackers on the store's site.
Dignity Health patient data exposed after laptop stolen from anesthesiology vendor

Resource Anesthesiology Associates of California began notifying patients that their data may have been exposed after a laptop was stolen, according to a Sept. 3 data breach notification letter shared with the California attorney general's office. The anesthesiology vendor performs services through an agreement with San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which...
Improper disposal of hard drives exposes data of 116,000 patients at Maine clinic

Waterville, Maine-based HealthReach Community Health Centers began notifying 116,898 patients that their personal health and financial data may have been exposed after an employee at a third-party data storage facility improperly disposed of hard drives containing patients' data, according to data shared with the Maine attorney general's office Sept. 9.
FDA says 2 COVID-19 lab tests might give false positives

Two COVID-19 lab test kits made by Abbott Molecular could show false positive results, the FDA said Sept. 20. The agency said providers should consider retesting positive patient specimens from either of the two tests (Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP kit, list number 09N78-095, and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP kit, list number 09N79-096) performed in the last two weeks with a different authorized test. The agency also said providers should consider informing patients with positive results since June that their results may have been erroneous.
Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
J&J says its COVID-19 vaccine is more effective after 2 doses

Johnson & Johnson said Sept. 21 that a two-dose regimen for its COVID-19 vaccine provides 94 percent protection against symptomatic infection, which puts all three drugmakers whose COVID-19 shots are being administered in the U.S. at similar efficacy rates for two-dose regimens. In a study in which 390,000 people received...
