CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel Fans Spot Possible Daredevil Connection In Hawkeye Trailer

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday delivered the first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye TV series, which is set to be a key entry in the MCU for a number of reasons. Not only is it the first solo outing for Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, it will also introduce fan-favorite character Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the franchise. Likewise, it’ll feature the debut of another new hero who’s likely to have a big future after this. Namely, Maya Lopez/Echo, as played by Alaqua Cox.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
987thebull.com

Check Out The First Trailer for the Disney+/Marvel Series “Hawkeye”

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow!. Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” will start streaming November 24th on Disney+!. The new series is set in post-blip New York City focused on former Avenger, Clint Barton, who has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hawkeye: First trailer for Christmas-themed Marvel show

Marvel Studios has premiered its first look trailer for Disney+ series Hawkeye that introduces Hailee Steinfeld’s newcomer Kate Bishop. The True Grit star joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton’s protégé during the Christmas season. The festive-filled trailer sees the famous archer having to run...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
thestreamable.com

Marvel Drops ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Here’s When You Can Stream It On Disney+

The world has finally seen its first glimpse of Marvel’s Hawkeye series, headed to Disney+ this fall. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series. Hawkeye focuses on Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, but looks to revolve more around “Ronin,” Hawkeye’s alter ego, a masked vigilante who seeks to eliminate large-scale criminal operations. The series looks to take place in the post-Avengers world where order is restored after “The Snap,” as Barton’s family is back and not dissolved into ashes. Now, the world is back to worrying about “normal” things, like crime syndicates and what to get their family members for Christmas.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Unveils Action-Packed First Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios is showing zero signs of slowing down and if you think Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hella crazy so far, that's just the tip of the iceberg and the following months will only get more mind-boggling, to say the least. After witnessing magic and mystery over the last couple of months via shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, the studio is bringing raw and unadulterated action back to the small screen via the standalone Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - Official Trailer

Watch Marvel Studios' Hawkeye trailer. The new TV mini series features Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), another archer from Marvel's comics. The cast also includes Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, Tony Dalton, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Directed by Rhys Thomas and duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Echo#Instagram#Native American#Disney Plus
CinemaBlend

Why Hawkeye's Trailer Makes Me More Excited Than Ever For Jeremy Renner's Marvel Series

In the last nine months, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have watched as all varieties of new storytelling flavors have been added to the franchise through the various original Disney+ shows. WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If? have all been embedded within the larger canon, but each one has featured its own style and aesthetic that has allowed them to stand out. Soon we will be able to judge Hawkeye within that mix, as the series has been set to premiere just in time for Thanksgiving 2021 – and based on the new trailer it may very well end up being my favorite of the bunch.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Marvel’s Hawkeye Trailer Breakdown and Analysis

Starring Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Barton/Hawkeye and introducing Hailee Steinfeld to the MCU as his eager archery prodigy Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also boasts a supporting cast that features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (aka Echo). There’s no sign of Florence Pugh’s Black Widow character Yelena Bolova in the trailer, but you can expect to see her pop up, too. The series has been directed by Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!, Comrade Detective) and duo Bert and Bertie (The Great).
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye Just Introduced Three New Marvel Heroes (and One's a Dog) - Trailer Breakdown

The first trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye has landed, and it's filled with holiday cheer. Yes, Hawkeye is a Christmas show, so prepare yourself for some Die Hard and Home Alone vibes. It also looks to draw heavily from Matt Fraction and David Aja's hugely celebrated comic run, with references aplenty in the trailer's couple of minutes alone. So let's hit that rewind button and break down everything that the Marvel's Hawkeye trailer reveals! Most important is the fact that Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is not the only Hawkeye in New York City anymore. The trailer introduces us to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who we first see imitating Clint's Avengers: Endgame persona, Ronin. Investigating his stolen identity brings Clint and Kate together, and so begins what could be the MCU's new fan-favourite double-act. In the Hawkeye trailer we also get Lucky the Pizza Dog, the Tracksuit Mafia (bro!), a musical based on Captain America's life called Rogers: The Musical, a new MCU character we know is Echo from the comics (played by Alaqua Cox), Kate's mom played by Vera Farmiga, and more. So watch our full Hawkeye trailer breakdown and get all the details on the latest Marvel Disney+ show!
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye Trailer Marks Kate Bishop's MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has shared the first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye. Hawkeye will be the fourth MCU series and it introduces new characters including Kate Bishop, Maya Lopez, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and more. The Hawkeye trailer shows Barton trying to get back to his family for...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO: Talent Deals Undergoing “Reset” After Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

In light of the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the standards for talent deals are undergoing a “reset,” and future agreements will need to take into account the changes to movie release windows accelerated by the pandemic. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Chapek did not explicitly mention Johansson or her lawsuit but referred to deals “cut three or four years ago” on films made during that time that got launched during the middle of the pandemic. “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually...
CELEBRITIES
manofmany.com

Marvel’s First ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Proves the Best Gifts Come With a Bow

The most under-appreciated Avenger is finally getting his due. Marvel Studios and Disney+ have unveiled the first trailer for Hawkeye, the all-new original series that explores Jeremy Renner’s bow-slinging crime fighter. In trademark Marvel style, it kicks off with a bang. You’ll also like:. The Rock Hunts Down Ryan Reynolds...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Hawkeye trailer takes aim with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld

The next television chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will team Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, another expert archer, when Hawkeye premieres in November. The live-action Disney+ series now has its first trailer, and it offers a distinctly holiday-themed sneak peek at the next adventure for one of Marvel’s Avengers.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Disney Plus / Marvel Studios Hawkeye Trailer Debuts Online

"This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow." Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for "Hawkeye," a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Hawkeye Fans Are Loving The Appearance Of A Surprise Character In The Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, dropped today and fans of the Marvel Universe can’t stop talking about it. From the storyline to the new characters and the show-stealing moments that took over social media today, Hawkeye looks like it’s going to be quite incredible. The...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy