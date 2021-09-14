Marvel Fans Spot Possible Daredevil Connection In Hawkeye Trailer

The first trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye has landed, and it's filled with holiday cheer. Yes, Hawkeye is a Christmas show, so prepare yourself for some Die Hard and Home Alone vibes. It also looks to draw heavily from Matt Fraction and David Aja's hugely celebrated comic run, with references aplenty in the trailer's couple of minutes alone. So let's hit that rewind button and break down everything that the Marvel's Hawkeye trailer reveals! Most important is the fact that Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is not the only Hawkeye in New York City anymore. The trailer introduces us to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who we first see imitating Clint's Avengers: Endgame persona, Ronin. Investigating his stolen identity brings Clint and Kate together, and so begins what could be the MCU's new fan-favourite double-act. In the Hawkeye trailer we also get Lucky the Pizza Dog, the Tracksuit Mafia (bro!), a musical based on Captain America's life called Rogers: The Musical, a new MCU character we know is Echo from the comics (played by Alaqua Cox), Kate's mom played by Vera Farmiga, and more. So watch our full Hawkeye trailer breakdown and get all the details on the latest Marvel Disney+ show!

