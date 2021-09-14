CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland mayoral primary to narrow field to 2 candidates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zy5KM_0bvg8NQb00
1 of 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.

The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will face off in the Nov. 4 general election. All seven candidates are Democrats.

They include City Council President Kevin Kelley, former Mayor Dennis Kucinich, City Councilman Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Councilman Zack Reed, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb and attorney Ross DiBello.

Jackson, 74, is winding down an unprecedented fourth four-year term. He was first elected mayor in 2005.

Kucinich, 74, drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977. He survived a recall attempt after refusing to sell Cleveland’s municipal power plant, a move that plunged the city into default.

Future Ohio governor and U.S. Senator George Voinovich defeated Kucinich in the 1979 mayor’s race.

Kucinich was elected to the first of his eight congressional terms in 1996. He was defeated in the 2012 Democratic primary by Rep. Marcy Kaptur after Ohio’s congressional districts were redrawn.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona Republican resigns after secret recording released

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is facing sharp condemnation from Democrats for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border, after images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics went viral this week. Striking video of agents maneuvering their horses to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
317K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy