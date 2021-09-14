Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply. On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position. Minimum wage is $15 per hour. If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO