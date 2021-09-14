CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

By JOSEPH PISANI, MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP Business Writers
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses...

WRAL News

Tight job market is causing costs to rise at FedEx

NEW YORK — FedEx is getting hurt by the tight job market. The package delivery company said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly due to the increased costs related to the tight labor market.
ECONOMY
KOLD-TV

Need a job? CVS looking to hire 600 employees across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, September 24, CVS is launching a one-day national career event in the hopes of hiring 25,000 new employees. According to a statement, the new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities. As the fall and winter months approach, the company is expecting the presence of the flu to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Chicago

CVS Looking To Fill 25,000 Jobs Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) — CVS is on a hiring spree, looking to fill 25,000 jobs nationwide – and Friday is the day to apply. On Friday, CVS is holding a one-day virtual job fair. The drugstore giant is taking applications for retail, pharmacy, and nurse position. Minimum wage is $15 per hour. If you want to apply, you can text CVS to the number 25000, or follow this link. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.
CHICAGO, IL
11 Big Tech salaries revealed: Google, Amazon & more

Competition for tech jobs is fierce as more companies focus on their digital strategies. Here is what Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook pay for IT jobs, according to an Insider report:. 1. Software engineer: $353,000. 2. Vice president of engineering: $475,000. 3. Senior vice president of engineering: $650,000. Amazon.
ECONOMY
Amazon Looking to hire 125K Workers

As many businesses struggle to stay afloat Amazon is seeking to hire over 125,000 employees. The company is calling it the “biggest-ever training and recruitment event.”. The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles during its Career Day event, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.
BUSINESS
Amazon to hire 125K employees

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Amazon will be hiring 125,000 employees both full-time and part-time. Hourly pay on average is $18.00. According to the CNN article, Amazon will employ more than 1.3 million people altogether.
BUSINESS
Amazon Ups Hourly Pay To $18 With Plans To Hire 125,000 New Workers

Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is, and upping the hourly pay rate to $18. This news comes on the foothill of the retail giant announcing Tuesday it is gearing up to hire an additional 125,000 new workers across the country. That's not the only area of companywide improvements being made says, Neil Saunders, a Retail Managing Director who works for the firm, Global Data.
BUSINESS
Average AI & Data Tech Salary Hits $146K, per O’Reilly

BOSTON—O’Reilly’s newly released "2021 Data/AI Salary Survey" report shows that professionals in the hot AI and data tech areas continue to be richly rewarded, with an average salary of $146,000. That stands in stark contrast to an SBE 2021 survey that found the average TV chief engineer salary was $77,122...
ECONOMY
Amazon looks to hire 5,000 in Michigan, hikes starting pay to $18 per hour

Amazon.com Inc. is seeking about 5,000 new workers in Michigan as part of a nationwide effort to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers across the United States. The e-commerce behemoth also announced Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour and offering signing bonuses in a tight job market as more people shop online.
MICHIGAN STATE
Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
This Is the Largest Industry in Alaska

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ALASKA STATE
Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

BERKELEY, Calif. — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.
INTERNET
Macy’s Looking To Hire 1,500 People In Illinois, Plans Hiring Event On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are fast approaching, and Macy’s is looking to hire 1,500 people in Illinois. The jobs are for Macy’s, as well as Bloomingdales and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers. A national hiring event is coming up on Thursday at Macy’s Minooka fulfillment center. Candidates are urged to apply online before the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com, and bluemercury.com. Nationwide, there are about 76,000 positions available – about 48,000 for the holiday season and the rest permanent full- and part-time opportunities. “Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from...
ILLINOIS STATE
