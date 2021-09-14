CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine has new steward to address affordable housing crunch

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s new advisor on housing policy is a veteran of the state’s push to create more affordable housing.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that Greg Payne has been appointed senior advisory on housing policy. Payne is the former director of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition.

Mills said affordable housing is a critical issue for the state, where single-family home prices have increased by almost 25% this year. She said Payne will be in charge of development of policies to address the lack of affordable and workforce housing in Maine.

Payne said the state’s housing crunch has been made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. One of his first jobs will be to steward the state’s use of federal stimulus dollars to help create affordable housing.

Comments / 0

Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
317K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy