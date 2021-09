Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis hosted a panel of experts last week to provide insight into a bid to decriminalize psychedelic substances citywide. Lewis is looking to develop legislation that would decriminalize possession of substances like mushrooms, LSD, and ayahuasca in Seattle, following the lead of cities like Denver and Oakland, as well as the entire state of Oregon. Last Wednesday, he brought in a panel of seven experts — including doctors specializing in substance use disorders — to expand on the potential benefits such a proposal could have.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO