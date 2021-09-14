The Iconic Fletcher’s Corny Dog Gets a Cheesy, Spicy Upgrade for This Year’s State Fair of Texas

According to Explorium Denton Children’s Museum Executive Director Dinora Padilla-Avina,. “One play date at a time is the best investment for the mental health of the future of our tiniest citizens! Explorium Denton provides opportunities for children and families to play and learn together as our effort to maintain children’s mental health. As we all know, the pandemic continues to cause stress on all members of the community. Unfortunately, children have not been free from this stress. Constant periods of high stress in children causes negative physical and behavioral changes. High stress in children result in negative outcomes for the family unit and the whole child.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO