TXT Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist To Chart For 12 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2021 Album

By E. Cha
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTXT is still going strong on the Billboard 200 with their latest album!. The group’s second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 back in June, has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend twelve weeks on the chart. (Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, commonly referred to as “the Billboard 200,” is its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States).

