In November 2016, I had an appointment with my doctor and they told me they wanted to up my medications. My blood pressure was really bad. I had terrible acid reflux. I always felt like I was being choked. And my daughter Michelle noticed how bad a shape I was in going up and down stairs. So when I told her what the doctor said, she goes, "Look, you've got to do something here because you're going to end up in a nursing home or in a hospital." She encouraged me to join her health and fitness group [Your Healthy Hedonista] so it would make me more accountable. And it would give me support. Almost a year later, I started the Instagram account. My daughter introduced me to that part.

