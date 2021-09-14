Sonny Haitz, Life long Carpenter, Fisherman, and faithful Christian passed away in Travares, Fl after his battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange. He was a dedicated CPL in the United States Army who served in Vietnam 1968-1969 where he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Sharp Shooter Badge Rifle M-14, and Marksman Badge Rifle M-16 After returning home he began building his own Army when he married his beloved Kathy Wilson Haitz. They Shared over 52 years together along with Daughters Letitia (Doug) Lubbe, Alitia (Jeremy) Hill, and niece, Lisa Schuler (Rick) Kimberly. He was blessed with 2 granddaughters Madison and Laura Lubee, 1 grandson Logan Leadbeater.