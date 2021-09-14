CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom’s Viral, Mess-Free Ketchup Packet Hack Solves Eating French Fries on the Go

By Ricki Smith
mix929.com
 8 days ago

“Millions are applauding one woman’s hack that apparently makes dipping fries easier while on the go. Erica Kuiper, a North Carolina resident, told Fox News that she and a friend thought up the hack in high school while eating French fries and driving around town. To pull off Kuiper’s hack, she said to run your fingers down the the side to push the ketchup to the bottom of the packet. “Take the tear, pull it down the side and it opens right up,” she explained. The packet, held horizontally, then serves as a dipping station.”

