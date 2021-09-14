Mom’s Viral, Mess-Free Ketchup Packet Hack Solves Eating French Fries on the Go

Imagine driving to your nearest McDonald's and ordering a large portion of french fries — fresh off the fryer and generously salted. As soon as you lay your eyes on the deep golden-colored sticks of fried potatoes, you know that each french fry is going to be perfectly crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. Now, you promise to recreate the delicious snack at home for an endless supply of french fries at your fingertips at all times except, they just never seem to turn out as crispy as they should. Sometimes, they even come out soggy, looking more like greasy boiled potatoes rather than crispy french fries.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO