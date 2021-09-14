Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open this season despite Caldor Fire damage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the Caldor Fire continues to burn, many living in the greater South Lake Tahoe region are still evacuated from their homes. In an effort to protect the properties that are still standing from potential changes in wind or spot fires, vegetation on and around 250 homes have been sprayed with a white, ground-based fire retardant. The applications have been covered for free by the homeowners' insurance company.

