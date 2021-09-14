Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open this season despite Caldor Fire damage
TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort plans to welcome back guests this winter despite suffering some loss in the destructive Caldor Fire. The resort, which is 16 miles south of Stateline, shared in a Facebook Monday it lost one of its maintenance shops with valuable equipment inside and the property suffered significant tree damage along the access road into the resort and various areas around the mountain.mynews4.com
Comments / 0