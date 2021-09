Remember the Thighmaster? How about Jazzercise? Workout DVDs? There has been no shortage of exercise fads in recent decades. It would be easy—but inaccurate—to put Big Law’s interest in Peloton in the fad category. Several firms have instituted Peloton groups, and one even purchased the equipment for its people. The Peloton name has been dropped in countless conversations between Law.com reporters and law firm leaders and personnel in the past 18 months, particularly when the topic of conversation was wellness and work-from-home survival tactics.

