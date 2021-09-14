CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp for $12B

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial software company Intuit has agreed to buy privately-held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would leverage on the growth of small and midsize businesses, the companies said on Monday. What Happened: Intuit, which is known for supplying customers with TurboTax, QuickBooks,...

Dallas News

Dallas private equity firm buys digital marketing business with plan to ‘rapidly scale’ it

Dallas private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners is acquiring a Burlington, Mass., digital marketing and advertising business with plans to “rapidly scale” the e-commerce-focused company. Trinity Hunt said it will assist Exclusive Concepts through investments in infrastructure, talent and acquisitions. George Morgan, principal at Trinity, said the goal is to...
DALLAS, TX
Law.com

Deal Watch: Intuit's $12B Purchase of Atlanta-Based Mailchimp Leads Week's M&As

While certainly not a bad week in M&A—those don’t really exist in 2021—the past week wasn’t anything to be overly excited about. In the largest deal of the week, Silicon Valley-based Intuit acquired Atlanta-based Mailchimp for $12 billion. You may know Mailchimp well if you scroll all the way down on all the email newsletters you subscribe to, or if you’re an avid listener to the Serial podcast.
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Intuit announces purchase of Mailchimp for $12 billion

California-based Intuit will purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp for some $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The company said the purchase, the largest in its history, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022, and will be financed with cash and new debt worth between $4.5 to $5.0 billion.
BUSINESS
#Email Marketing#Intuit#Online Marketing#Marketing Services#Turbotax#Quickbooks#Credit Karma
New York Post

Intuit stock jumps as TurboTax maker buys Mailchimp for $12 billion

Shares of TurboTax developer Intuit rose Tuesday morning after the company revealed it was buying email-marketing firm Mailchimp for a whopping $12 billion. Intuit said that the cash-and-stock deal — the biggest in the firm’s history — would help it sell additional services to small businesses, many of which already use the company’s TurboTax and QuickBooks software.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

MarketWatch

Analyst praises Intuit's Mailchimp acquisition despite lofty price tag

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. analyst Sterling Auty on Tuesday said Intuit Inc.'s acquisition of marketing automation company Mailchimp may "raise eyebrows" because of the deal's $12 billion price tag but it shows that the company "is not monkeying around" when it comes to growth. "We believe this is an excellent strategic move as it brings in a nicely profitable asset growing faster than the corporate average and further strengthens Intuit's overall small business product portfolio," Auty said in a note to clients. Intuit said the acquisition should be accretive to fiscal 2022 results. The acquisition price amounts to 13 times Mailchimp's estimated 2021 revenue. Based in Atlanta, Mailchimp's legal name is Rocket Science Group LLC. Shares of Intuit rose 0.4% in pre-market trades on Tuesday. Reports surfaced earlier this month of the pending sale of Mailchimp for about $10 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Mailchimp CEO saw similar values at Intuit: 'It was always about the plight of small business'

Mailchimp plans to keep its brand identity and 1,200 employees after its $12 billion sale to Intuit. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
SMALL BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Intuit buys email marketing platform Mailchimp for $12 billion, making it the biggest-ever deal for a bootstrapped startup company

Intuit has acquired email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, the two companies said in an announcement Monday. The acquisition makes it the biggest-ever deal for a privately-held bootstrapped tech startup company, as Mailchimp never took outside funding since its inception two decades ago. Mailchimp is used to send marketing emails and automated messages, create targeted campaigns, facilitate reporting and analytics, and sell online.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Why Intuit (INTU) Is Buying Mailchimp For $12 Billion

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced it has agreed to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion. These are the details. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) — the company that runs TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma — announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. And the planned acquisition of Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. Through the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Providence Business News

Citizens to buy Calif. capital markets firm for $149M

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase JMP Group LLC, a capital markets firm, for roughly $149 million in cash, Citizens announced Wednesday. “The acquisition of JMP represents an attractive opportunity for us to continue to broaden both our capabilities and our customer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

