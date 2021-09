The Texas football program is likely still in shock after its devastating Week 2 loss to an unranked Arkansas team. There was not a single positive to take away from the game. The offensive line looked horrendous and absolutely needs to be mixed up. The wide receivers were dropping passes all game, making life even more difficult for the quarterbacks. The defense as a whole was exposed by Arkansas’ rushing attack, and Cameron Dicker has again proven one of the most inconsistent kickers/punters in the nation.

