DURHAM, N.C. – The Seahawks will tee it up for the first time this fall when they open competition at the Rod Myers Invitational on Saturday. The tournament will be contested at the Duke University Golf Club on a course that plays to a par of 72 and measures 7,154 yards. The Seahawks tee off at 9 a.m. and are paired with North Carolina and East Carolina.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO