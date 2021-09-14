CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL power rankings, Week 2: NFC has several risers as Packers lay dud

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers fell out of top-tier status after having about as lackluster of an opening weekend as a team could have. But the rest of the NFC picked up the slack.

Others in the conference, such as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and of course the New Orleans Saints who handed the Pack a 38-3 loss, flew out of the gate. That corresponded with the opposite for some of the top teams in the AFC.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings heading into Week 2:

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 30

Trevor Lawrence put up some good numbers like 332 passing yards and three touchdowns. But in the end, the Jaguars disappointed in losing to the Texans in a game which also included three interceptions and plenty of drops.

31. New York Jets (0-1)

kJets quarterback Zach Wilson. Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week: 28

Like the Jags, the Jets saw some promising signs from their rookie quarterback in Week 1. Ex-Jet Sam Darnold got the last laugh, though. His teammates on defense blowing up the Jets offensive line was a big negative for New York.

30. New York Giants (0-1)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 23

Welcome back, Saquon. Too bad the Giants offense pretty much mirrored the unit that it was in 2020 without him. The Broncos do have a good defense and secondary, so all is not totally lost just yet for the G-Men on offense.

29. Houston Texans (1-0)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Last week: 32

OK, Tyrod. What a feel good story was the Texans QB in Week 1? Taylor, who has gotten the short end of things a couple of times in his career, had 331 total yards and two scores. But it was only the Jags. A long ways to go, but Houston… we’re out of the basement.

28. Detroit Lions (0-1)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) attempts a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) and defensive end Kentavius Street Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 31

Like the Texans, the Lions were in the basement last week but now get a decent bump… even despite losing. Credit where it’s due, they battled back in a big way as they were down 41-17 to the 49ers.

27. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last week: 26

The Falcons offense wasn’t expected to be the group it was against the Eagles and they never really kept this one close. Expect Atlanta to at least be better on that side of the ball in the future… and hope their defense is as well… which can only go up.

26. Chicago Bears (0-1)

Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 25

The Bears are sticking with Andy Dalton who was subpar, while their defense was blown out by the Rams. Rookie QB Justin Fields did show a few signs, at leas. He scored.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field  Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sport

Last week: 29

Joe Burrow looked good under center behind an offensive line that was criticized all summer. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the story here, though. He blew up any preseason storylines about him with a five catch, 101-yard outing that also included a score in Cincy’s OT win.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

\ Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he runs off the field towards the Philadelphia Eagles fans after beating the Atlanta Falcons 32-6\Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 27

Nick Sirianni’s first game as the Eagles’ bench boss couldn’t have gone any better. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looked great with 326 all-purpose yards. However, we don’t have them flying up the power ranking just yet… it was the Falcons defense, after all.

23. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 24

A dub for Sam Darnold in the quarterback’s revenge game against the Jets. He owes the Panthers’ defensive line and running back Christian McCaffrey (187 total yards) a few dinners after that.

22. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich(USAT photo)

Last week: 21

In his debut, Colts QB Carson Wentz gave a solid effort, but the Seahawks were the Seahawks with Russell Wilson cooking. The Colts defense and offensive line did show some cracks, but we’re not ready to tank them just yet.

21. Washington Football Team (0-1)

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is helped off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 18

A tough blow for Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s out for a few weeks now with a hip injury. The Football Team’s defense held well in a close loss to the Chargers, but losing your starting QB isn’t going to help your power ranking standing. It’s Taylor Heinicke time.

20. Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33)

Last week: 14

One of the bigger fallers of Week 1 were the Vikings. They were on the wrong end of a call in overtime, but they also played down to the Bengals. Their offensive line and secondary were concerns.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates scoring the game winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 22

The Raiders gave the people a helluva finish to Week 1. The underdogs pulled off the win at home and see a power-rankings bump… but it was a victory of the sloppy variety… to say the least.

18. New England Patriots (0-1)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 15

Rookie Mac Jones looked fully capable to handle his starting duties under center against a stout Dolphins defense. Anything can happen in divisional games, but a couple of turnovers by the Patriots proved costly.

17. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) . Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 8

Blown out. That’s the only way to describe the Titans’ Week 1 showing against the Cardinals. But… the only place the Tennessee can go from here is up… but Derrick Henry, nine yards?! Woof.

16. Denver Broncos (1-0)

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off to running back Melvin Gordon (25) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 19

The Broncos defense caused all sorts of problems for the Giants. That was the expected. QB Teddy Bridgewater led the Denver offense in promising fashion and that was uncertain. Let’s see if they can keep rolling against stronger foes in the AFC West.

15. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during a timeout during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 12

The Dolphins won but take a hit in terms of our poll because of their offense. Beating the Patriots on the road is a nice touch, but Tua Tagovailoa did little to challenge the question marks surrounding him. That said, their defense is still great.

14. Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 20

The Cardinals beat up a team in the Titans that were one of the talks of the NFL offseason. Chandler Jones delivered one of the best performances you’ll ever see with five sacks and two forced fumbles off the edge. QB Kyler Murray’s five scores weren’t too shabby, either.

13. Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 5

The Ravens, like the Raiders, were sloppy on Monday Night Football. But another reason for a big drop from Baltimore was that massive injury bug striking again last week. No running back Gus Edwards and no cornerback Marcus Peters for the year due to ACL injuries. Awful blows.

12. San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 11

The Niners held on against the Lions. But losing a 41-17 lead? That’s not good, plus cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a season-ending injury for a secondary that looked like that against Jared Goff’s weapons.

11. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 13

The Cowboys only got a moral victory against the Buccaneers… but as far as those go, it was a pretty promising one. They hung tight with the defending champs to open the season and it doesn’t appears like Dak Prescott is going to have any issues throwing the ball.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson (USAT photo)

Last week: 16

The Steelers deserve credit for topping a Super Bowl hopeful in the Bills and on the road. Pittsburgh’s defensive line ate up Josh Allen & Co. but the Steelers offense was lackluster for some chunks of the game. Still some room for growth there.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Last week: 10

The Chargers got the job done against the strong Washington defense. The Bolts offense was up-and-down but Justin Herbert showed late-game promise. You’d like to see a bit bigger win against an opponent when their starting QB goes down… but a win is a win.

8. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) signals at the line in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 17

After everything the Saints and New Orleans went through in recently weeks, they deserved to roll against the Packer and they did just that. The game had everything the Saints would love… Jameis Winston post-game interview and all.

7. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Last week: 4

Welp, we just gave the rundown on the Packers above. So the only thing we can add is R-E-L-A-X… it was just one game. No way Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense will be worse than that in any game the rest of this season.

6. Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is pursued by Cameron Heyward #97 and T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Last week: 3

The Bills were beaten up by the Steelers and lost… but did actually keep it close for most of the game. Their defense deserves credit for that and their offense should be better going forward as long as they are not facing the Steelers’ front-four going forward. *checks notes* They are not.

5. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate after a successful two point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

Similar to the Cowboys, the Browns held tough against an excellent opponent in the Chiefs… but were probably the team that should’ve won, by comparison. Also linking in another team here: The Bills, Cleveland lost in part to a blocked punt attempt just like Buffalo.

4. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 9

The Seahawks didn’t make the Colts defense look anything like that elite unit from 2020. Also: *insert comment about Russell Wilson cooking or in a kitchen here.*

3. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Last week: 6

Matthew Stafford certainly looked like the missing piece for the Rams at quarterback. He had three touchdowns and looked like a good fit in Sean McVay’s plans on offense.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

The Chiefs played a good team in the Browns and pulled out a win in a contest that could’ve gone either way… (see below)…

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87)  Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 1

The Bucs played a good (and underappreciated) team in the Cowboys and pulled out a win in a contest that could’ve gone either way. Considering the similarities between the Chiefs and the Bucs, it’s hard to change these two at the top after Week 1.

Community Policy