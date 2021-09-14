Gap Inc. announces plans to buy back expensive debt

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) today announced its plans for Block 150, a proposed luxury high-rise rental project in downtown Austin, Texas. The site at 12 th and San Antonio is located just a few blocks west of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Based on preliminary plans, Block 150 would be developed as a 400-foot tower, consisting of approximately 420,000 gross square feet with 300 Class A luxury multi-family units for lease and ground-level retail. The project includes the historic AO Watson house, which will be renovated and expanded to offer amenities that may include a restaurant, pool and garden, while preserving the property’s historic and architectural features. Stratus’ subsidiary closed the land purchase on September 1, 2021, and Stratus expects to finalize development plans over the next 12 to 18 months. Block 150 is expected to achieve an Austin Energy Green Building rating.
