Gap Inc. announces plans to buy back expensive debt

By Anne Stych
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGap Inc. will use $1.5 billion raised from a junk-bond sale together with cash on hand to buy down expensive debt it entered into during the pandemic and cut its borrowing costs, the company said Monday. New senior secured notes totaling $750 million at 3.625% due in 2029 and another...

