High pressure is centered over the Canadian Maritimes, and a southeasterly flow is in place across Connecticut. This ocean flow will pump moisture into the region tonight. That means the sky will become cloudy and scattered showers will develop. The air is also a little more humid than it has been the last few days. Therefore, tonight won’t be as cool as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s this evening, and they’ll likely level off in the range of 60-65 across much of the state overnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO