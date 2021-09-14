CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 1

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BQtA_0bvg3T9q00

The National Football League is back in full force, as this weekend we finally saw wire-to-wire action from former Wisconsin Badgers in the league.

Taking the full weekend into account, last weekend marked the first of the year where there was football—college or NFL—on every night from Thursday to Monday. After a long hiatus and a weird season in 2020, it feels good to be back.

Anyway, in terms of how former Badgers fared, Russell Wilson started the season looking like his normal self, T.J. Watt showed he’s worth the money, Quintez Cephus found the end zone, Melvin Gordon broke a long touchdown run and more.

Here is the full stat line from every Wisconsin product in the NFL in Week 1:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Stat line: 18 for 12 passing, 254 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 152.3 quarterback rating, 5 carries, 9 rushing yards

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYcQX_0bvg3T9q00
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates his strip sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7OdT_0bvg3T9q00
Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 17 carries, 56 yards, 7 targets, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ7fx_0bvg3T9q00
Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stat line: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 tackle-for-loss

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3PM1_0bvg3T9q00
Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) lifts the Cotton Bowl trophy after the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3135MQ_0bvg3T9q00
Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 11 carries, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 targets, 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Z8Zp_0bvg3T9q00
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (2) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Stat line: 7 targets, 3 receptions, 12 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 2pt conversion

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH4Mx_0bvg3T9q00
Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 special teams tackles

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCOXM_0bvg3T9q00
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 targets, 4 receptions, 22 receiving yards

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNKaS_0bvg3T9q00
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 total tackles, 1 quarterback hit

James White (New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLoU5_0bvg3T9q00
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 carries, 12 yards, 7 targets, 6 receptions, 49 receiving yards

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PjfS_0bvg3T9q00
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 total tackles

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBnvB_0bvg3T9q00
Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 1 special teams assist

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTJhb_0bvg3T9q00
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (45) reacts to the sidelines against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 6 total tackles

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wte23_0bvg3T9q00
Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Corey Clement
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers in the NFL: Season Outlook

Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): The former Super Bowl champion is back for his 10th season with the Seahawks and will look to build upon an already impressive career. Wilson will have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league to throw to in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Seattle, all signs point to another huge season for Russ.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Dolphins#American Football#Wisconsin Badgers#Detroit Lions#Las Vegas Raiders#New England Patriots
AL.com

How have former Alabama quarterbacks fared in their first NFL starts?

Mac Jones will become the 14th Alabama alumnus to start at quarterback in an NFL regular-season game on Sunday. After joining New England as the 15th player picked in the NFL Draft on April 29, Jones emerged as the starter for the Patriots’ season-opening game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday when the team released incumbent Cam Newton on Aug. 31.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Badger T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL

After an elongated period of negotiation between former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the NFL’s best LB’s earned the fruits of his labor. Upon signing his new contract extension, Watt will earn $80 million guaranteed and a total of $112 million over four years with the Steelers. The new deal makes the Wisconsin native the highest-paid defensive player in football according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
247Sports

Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 1

The 2021 NFL season got underway over the last several days and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 1. The highlights for the NFL Vols this week were the professional debuts of Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Jauan Jennings and Darrell Taylor, Alvin Kamara quickly finding the end zone and Cameron Sutton having a huge game in a huge Steelers win.
NFL
USA Today

Top former Ohio State football performers in the NFL

If you are an Ohio State football fan, your hurt right now. Like me, you may have fallen into a deep depression due to sobering the showing was on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks. But we must be strong and move on! This weekend was the first weekend of the NFL season, and that meant we at least had some former Buckeyes doing some amazing feats of athletics to distract us from our misery.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy