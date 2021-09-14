James Wan's Malignant Is a Rollercoaster Ride Through a Funhouse Version of Horror’s Past
The final thirty minutes of Malignant, you may have heard, are batshit insane. This is true, and alone make James Wan’s latest foray into horror the sort of wacko effort worthy of one’s weekend evening, be it in theaters or on HBO Max (where it’s currently available for the next few weeks). Nonetheless, there’s more to the director’s psychotronic freak-out than merely its bonkers twist and hilariously over-the-top follow-through. Riding a wave of ridiculousness that crescendos at just the right moment, it’s a gory and gonzo mash-up that straddles various lines with aplomb: between seriousness and camp; homage and rip-off; and novelty and patchwork-quilt derivation.www.esquire.com
