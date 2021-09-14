CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Drops — It’s Time to Fly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Time to fly,” a young Morpheus (played by franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) says, proffering Neo a red pill. The long-awaited trailer for the fourth Matrix installment finally dropped and fans of the original 1999 Matrix film might be experiencing déjà vu. In addition to Neo and Morpheus returning to dojo fights and slinking black cats, characters step through mirrors, cops morph into Matrix agents and Reeves is once again trapped in a simulation as Thomas Anderson.

