ViacomCBS Exec Changes: Nevins Adds Paramount TV Studios, Robbins Heads Paramount Pictures

Brad Neely's half-hour animated comedy stars Rhea Seehorn as the go-getter mom of a formerly wealthy family forced to move to the poorer side of town after she loses her job. It takes a few episodes for the Harpers of The Harper House to get used to the Harper House. The Paramount+ animated comedy centers on a formerly “moderately wealthy” family forced to move into a decrepit home on the poor side of town after go-getter mom Debbie (Rhea Seehorn) loses her engineering job. Needless to say, it’s an adjustment for the family, who are unused to going without luxuries like country club memberships and eager to return to their old lives as soon as humanly possible.

