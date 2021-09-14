Playstation News: Arkane’s favorite Deathloop loadouts: create your perfect Colt with these character builds

Somewhere in a frozen tundra is a man named Egor who does science experiments. He is a Visionary and is possessed with a strange and terrible power. I would very much like to kill him. The complication is that I need him not to be where he is and instead be somewhere completely different. Where he is just happens to be his lab, looking over information from a successful experiment earlier that day. Where I want him to be is a house party with eight other Visionaries so that I can murder them all at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO