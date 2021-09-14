CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public With $1.63B in Proceeds From SPAC Merger

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks said on Tuesday that it has completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company Soaring Eagle Acquisition and that its stock will start to trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The merger was approved in a shareholder vote held early on...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Bill.com to Issue $1.5 Billion of Equity, Debt; Shares Fall

Bill.com (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report shares stumbled Tuesday, after the billing software provider announced it’s issuing $1 billion of stock and $500 million of convertible debt. The back-office financial cloud-based software provider's stock is to be available to the public, while the debt is slated for qualified...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill.com Proposes To Raise $1.5B Via Equity, Debt Offerings

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) plans to sell $1.0 billion shares of common stock in a secondary public offering. The underwriters would get a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to $150.0 million. The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes. Additionally, Bill.com plans to offer $500 million convertible senior...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Commercial Observer

WeWork to Go Public Through BowX Acquisition Corp. SPAC in October

After a derailed initial public offering (IPO) process, WeWork might finally start trading next month. BowX Acquisition Corp., a special acquisition company (SPAC) that agreed to take WeWork public in a $9 billion deal earlier this year, has filed a definitive proxy statement with the embattled coworking company, ahead of a vote on Oct. 19 that will determine whether or not WeWork becomes a publicly traded company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaring Eagle Acquisition#Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings#Cronos Group#Concentric
Axios

Synthetic biology leader Ginkgo Bioworks goes public

Ginkgo Bioworks — a Boston-based company that wants to make biology as easy to program as a computer — began trading on Friday after going public via a SPAC. Why it matters: Ginkgo's multibillion-dollar offering is a milestone in the maturation of synthetic biology from a science to a true industry.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Readies SPAC Merger

Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, will merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH), according to a press release. Bakkt works in a B2B2C model and allows users to convert holdings to digital assets or pay merchants directly. The platform works with financial institutions (FIs)...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July , the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. At the close of the deal, the SPAC will delist from the Nasdaq and shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., under the ticker symbol “KIND,” on the NYSE. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Ginkgo (DNA) Stock Might Surge After the SRNG Merger

On May 11, biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks agreed to go public by merging with SPAC Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNG). The companies have just completed their business combination. What's Ginkgo’s stock forecast, and will it go up after the merger?. Article continues below advertisement. Ginkgo is developing a platform for cell...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Genetic Engineering News

Ginkgo Bioworks Rings a Bell in NYC

With the children of the company’s co-founders right up front, the Ginkgo Bioworks team rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning, taking the synthetic biology company public. The synthetic biology powerhouse became a public company through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that values the company at $15 billion and provides Ginkgo total proceeds of more than $1.6 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Archer Aviation stock to begin trading on NYSE, after merger with SPAC is completed

Archer Aviation Inc.'s stock is set to start trading on the NYSE on Friday, after the completion of the all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker's merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The merger deal was announced in early February. The ticker symbol has changed to "ACHR" from Atlas Crest's previous ticker of "ACIC." Archer's stock rose 0.5% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
MARKETS
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Myriad Genetics, Danaher, Co-Diagnostics, and More

Myriad Genetics this week said it has completed the sale of certain assets and intellectual property related to its autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra rheumatoid arthritis test, to the Laboratory Corporation of America for $150 million in cash. Utah-based Myriad announced its intent to sell these assets to Labcorp in May.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

Battery Swapping Giant Gogoro Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Electric vehicles are ushering in a new way of traveling on the road compared to traditional gas-fueled vehicles. They provide a cleaner way to drive. Many EV models are more cost-efficient than gas models. However, not everyone can afford to purchase an electric car, truck, or SUV because some models are expensive. And besides the cost, there are people who don’t need a four-wheel vehicle. There are better off with something small like a bicycle or scooter.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Prenetics to Go Public Through SPAC

Prenetics, a Hong Kong-based genomic and diagnostic company, is going public through a merger with Artisan Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, as 360Dx reports. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal values the company at $1.25 billion. Prenetics currently offers Circle HealthPod, a CE-marked point-of-care and at-home rapid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy