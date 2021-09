Milestone offers us the individual customization options in a trailer Hot Wheels Unleashed before. The content focus is on the livery editor. The livery editor allows fans to design their cars in a unique way and increase their recognition value on the track. Colors and shapes can be changed not only on Hot Wheels originals, but also on real cars. But that’s just the beginning. The creations can also be shared with the world and the community.

