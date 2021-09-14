CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Barring setbacks, Saquon Barkley should play Thursday against Washington

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaquon Barkley, who’s coming off a torn ACL, isn’t expected to sit during the Giants’ Week 2 matchup with Washington. We knew Saquon Barkley would likely be on a snap count Sunday against the Broncos. However, we didn’t know what his status would be for the Giants‘ Week 2 matchup...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
washingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
elitesportsny.com

Giants OL Nick Gates suffers lower leg fracture, exits game vs. Washington

The Giants will be without Nick Gates for the rest of their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Brutal news coming out of FedEx Field, where the Giants are playing a Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Football Team. During the first quarter, with the Giants up...
NFL
Yardbarker

Evan Engram sits on Thursday, Saquon Barkley close to 100 percent

For much of the offseason, a fear was that the New York Giants could end up missing running back Saquon Barkley in their season opener. However, now that we’re only days away from that opener, it looks like a different player is likely to miss the week one matchup with Denver. That player is Evan Engram, who may once again have to sit out with an injury and this time miss the first game of the season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: New York's Saquon Barkley (knee) expected to play in Week 1's contest against Broncos

According to Ian Rapoport, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is reportedly expected to play in Sunday's Week One contest against the Denver Broncos. After a full practice on Friday without setbacks, Barkley's regular season status is trending in the right direction. Despite not receiving clearance, fantasy players should sketch in Barkley in their lineups in all formats.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Broncos#Setbacks#American Football#Acl
arcamax.com

All signs point to Saquon Barkley gearing up for Giants return against Broncos

NEW YORK — Officially, Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. “I guess we’ll see,” Barkley said Friday with a twinkle in his eye. Unofficially, all signs point to Barkley gearing up to make his highly-anticipated return almost a full year out...
NFL
Newsday

Will Saquon Barkley play in Week 1 for the Giants?

Saquon Barkley is well aware that fantasy football players are clamoring for information about his status for Sunday’s opener against the Broncos. But he has a fantasy of his own, one that has played in his head since about a week after his season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last season.
NFL
Digital Collegian

Saquon Barkley named captain for New York Giants

One former Penn State football player received leadership recognition for his NFL team. Saquon Barkley was named a captain for the New York Giants for the 2021 season. Barkley was selected by the Giants with the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft. The running back totaled 31 appearances through three...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 injuries: Emmanuel Sanders will play, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham expected to play

No week in the NFL is devoid of injuries, but some players questionable around the league are set to play in Week 1. Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable by the New York Giants, is cleared to play for Sunday's showdown against the Denver Broncos. Emmanuel Sanders, another player listed as questionable, will play for Buffalo as he was not on the inactive report.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Birmingham Star

Only 'setback' would keep Giants RB Saquon Barkley out Sunday

Running back Saquon Barkley is ready to return to the field as the New York Giants entertain the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley progressed at a measured pace in the offseason and training camp in his return from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Avoids setbacks in practice

Barkley (knee) avoided any setbacks during Friday's practice, saying afterward that he'll meet with team leaders and the medical staff to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's game against Denver, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Barkley made his comments about two hours after coach Joe Judge had told...
NFL
Digital Collegian

Report: Saquon Barkley 'set to go' for Week 1 barring unforeseen setbacks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears to be ready to go for the beginning of the 2021 season. Barkley is “clearing every hurdle with no setbacks” and “is set to go on Sunday” barring anything unforeseen, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He does officially carry a questionable designation for the game, however.
NFL
SportsGrid

Saquon Barkley Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Broncos

The path to victory for the New York Giants in Week 1 became a little less obstructed on news that Saquon Barkley had been cleared to participate. Barkley has been dealing with a knee ailment, but according to Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ running back will be available on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited touches as expected Sunday

Barkley carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards and caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Broncos. Seeing his first regular-season action since blowing out his knee in Week 2 last year, Barkley did not look like his usual explosive self, and his longest run went for only five yards. Devontae Booker didn't see much action either though, managing only five touches, which suggests it was game flow as much as his fitness that limited Barkley's workload. The Giants haven't offered a real timetable for how long their star RB will continue to be treated with kid gloves, but Barkley himself will probably show when he's ready to return to his usual role. That likely won't happen Week 2 though, due to a quick turnaround for a Thursday clash and a tough road matchup against Washington.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy