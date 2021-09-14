CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

By Kathryn Rubino
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.

Comments / 34

J Threefingers
7d ago

sick white man. Just think, he mostly sentenced folks who were doing what he was doing. Looking at lil boy buns.

Reply
19
inurass
6d ago

hahahahaha typical little boys butt loving trumpuublican hahahahaha I'm glad he gained his left wing too 😆 😅 😄

Reply
10
lazydazy
5d ago

good !! save the taxpayers money by not having to house him in jail or give him a trial. glad he did us all a favor!!!

Reply
5
