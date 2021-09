Mike Sullivan won’t have Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin to start the 2021-22 season. That’s a tough pill to swallow, but fortunately (or...probably unfortunately is a better word), this is not new ground for the Penguins. The team has had to make do without one or both of their best centers for way more than they would have liked to over the years due to various injuries and maladies.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO