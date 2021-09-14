Jumbo Package: Saban encouraged by Will Anderson’s progress, looks for more consistency
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Saban held his customary Monday press conference yesterday, including some encouraging news on WIll Anderson. “Will Anderson has been very encouraging,” Saban told reporters via Zoom. “He’ll probably take a day off today, is kind of day-to-day. But we feel a little more encouraged than maybe after the game. We’ll just see how he progresses through the course of the week.”www.rollbamaroll.com
Comments / 0