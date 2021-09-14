CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jumbo Package: Saban encouraged by Will Anderson’s progress, looks for more consistency

By Josh Chatham
Roll 'Bama Roll
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday, everyone. Saban held his customary Monday press conference yesterday, including some encouraging news on WIll Anderson. “Will Anderson has been very encouraging,” Saban told reporters via Zoom. “He’ll probably take a day off today, is kind of day-to-day. But we feel a little more encouraged than maybe after the game. We’ll just see how he progresses through the course of the week.”

www.rollbamaroll.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts outcome of Florida vs. Alabama.

Alabama and Florida are set to face off on Saturday in what could become one of the most entertaining college football games of the season. Coming into the game, Alabama is ranked No. 1 while Florida sits at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Despite some questions at quarterback for Florida, this game could very well turn into a high scoring shootout. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, however, does not think that the game will be very close.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses Florida, two-quarterback look

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Monday discussed the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Florida Gators, a game that’s slated to open up both programs’ SEC schedules. Florida in its past two wins has looked slightly different than in years past; rather than one go-to quarterback, starting quarterback Emory Jones has been sharing the workload with “back-up” Anthony Richardson, and the two have vastly unique play styles. Saban made it clear that Alabama will gameplan for both quarterbacks, especially after recent news that Richardson appears to be recovering well from his injury.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban provides new update on Will Anderson before Alabama vs. Florida

On Monday, Nick Saban had an encouraging update on Will Anderson, Alabama’s star outside linebacker who injured his leg in the Crimson Tide’s win over Mercer last weekend. With a huge SEC game against the Florida Gators coming up, Alabama fans certainly hope the preseason All-SEC linebacker will be able to play.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama football at Florida Preview: When the Gators Have the Ball

When Alabama heads down to The Swamp on Saturday, they will be facing an offense that ranks #6 in the nation at 582 yards per game, second only to Ole Miss in the Power Five. Granted, that came against an opening slate of Florida Atlantic and a South Florida team that was gashed for 525 yards and 45 points by NC State in week one. Still, you can’t argue with production.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Saban Updates Anderson Injury: Knee is Questionable

At the end of Mercer's first offensive possession of the second half, Will Anderson left the game with an apparent leg injury. He went to the medical tent and soon after was led to the locker room by team physician Jeff Allen. Anderson will not return to the game with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Where were JAD & Jobe? Can Will Anderson play? Is the Tide focused again after a down week?

Buckle up, folks. We have a lot to get through today. And as you know by now, it takes me about 1200 words just to clear my throat. With USC making kissie-faces at James Franklin and Urban Meyer, there is another name to watch, one gaining increasing traction as a leading candidate — in fact, Vegas has him listed as the third-to-fifth leading candidate. None other than Alabama offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Triner
Person
Bryce Young
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban says Will Anderson is ‘questionable’ for Florida game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave a new update on outside linebacker Will Anderson following the team’s win over Mercer. Saban said that Anderson will likely be “questionable” for the team’s upcoming performance against Florida next Saturday. “We’re checking out his knee,” Saban said. “He’s questionable as to what his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Nick Saban gives updates on Will Anderson, two missing starters on defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight week, Alabama saw a starting linebacker leave the game with an injury as Will Anderson Jr. made his way to the locker room after taking a blow to the knee in the third quarter of Saturday’s 48-14 victory over Mercer. Following the game, Nick Saban provided an update on the sophomore, calling him “questionable” for next week’s game against Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Emory Jones#Gators#Cbs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay#Bucs
AL.com

Will Anderson day-to-day with Alabama encouraged about injury

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday outside linebacker Will Anderson is “kind of day-to-day” after being evaluated for a knee injury. “[He will] probably take a day off today,” Saban said. “We feel a little more encouraged than maybe after the game. We’ll just see how he progresses through the course of the week.”
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban says LB Will Anderson is ‘day-to-day’ with leg injury

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson left last Saturday’s game against Mercer with a lower leg injury and did not return. Following the game head coach Nick Saban said the team still needed to take a closer look at the injury and that Anderson would be “questionable” for the Crimson Tide’s next game against Florida.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Saban's mood, QB room and Anderson's health

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to the Crimson and Coffee. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Crimson Tide sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more in Crimson and Coffee.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Zoom
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Anniston Star

What Saban, Anderson said about Alabama’s defensive issues at Florida

Good and bad things tended to happen in threes for Alabama and Florida on Saturday. First, Alabama scored three consecutive touchdowns. Then, after giving up a field goal, the Crimson Tide's defense got three consecutive stops: an interception, a turnover on downs and a punt. Then the fortune of three...
ALABAMA STATE
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy