Lanett, AL

‘America’s Sheriff’ to speak in Lanett

By Cole Trahan
Valley Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT, Gator Media will host its first “Boots, Badges, and Barbecue” event at Clark Farm at 7445 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lanett, according to Gator Media CEO Gator Kincaid. The event will begin with a VIP meet and greet with “America’s Sheriff,” David A. Clarke, who will also be the event’s keynote speaker. Attendees will be able to take photos with Clarke. The meet and greet will be followed by a dinner catered by American Smokehouse of West Point.

www.valleytimes-news.com

