Pupils return to outdoor education as charity bounces back from the pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids sat in the cafeteria at Pittsburgh Langley this summer, relishing the last few days of camp and enjoying lunch with their friends. For some, a sandwich is more than just lunch. “Sometimes it might be the only meal that students might actually get during the day or the evening,” said Tiffany Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has worked in food services for eight years for Pittsburgh Public Schools. She’s part of a team of people that provide breakfast to some 14,000 students and more than 19,000 lunches. Of course, things changed last school year. “It was a little challenging at times because we...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO