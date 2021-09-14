Pupils return to outdoor education as charity bounces back from the pandemic
Thousands of schoolchildren are to benefit from learning outdoors this autumn as a Shropshire-based environmental education charity bounces back from the pandemic. The Field Studies Council, which has its headquarters located at Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury as well as a network of residential centres across the UK, will open its doors to the first school visitors in England and Wales in the next couple of weeks.www.shropshirestar.com
