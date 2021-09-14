CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pupils return to outdoor education as charity bounces back from the pandemic

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of schoolchildren are to benefit from learning outdoors this autumn as a Shropshire-based environmental education charity bounces back from the pandemic. The Field Studies Council, which has its headquarters located at Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury as well as a network of residential centres across the UK, will open its doors to the first school visitors in England and Wales in the next couple of weeks.

Related
Tufts Daily

Looking back on two years of pandemic education

The pandemic has forced a reckoning in all aspects of education. While initially blindsiding educators and administrators across the world, looking back on the past two years, this process seems to have been a long time coming. COVID-19’s impacts on education continue to devastate, but they have also revealed the possibility of a new way forward — a more thoughtful, if complicated, way of teaching that emphasizes individual learning styles and allows experimentation to lead the way.
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Community cruises aim to help visually impaired bounce back from pandemic

The RNIB found that two thirds of visually impaired people feel less independent as a result of the pandemic. A boat company in London has partnered with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to offer “community cruises” to the visually impaired. Eco-friendly boat company GoBoat London and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘We’re Gonna Make It Work’: Pittsburgh Public Schools Workers Keep Feeding Hungry Students During Pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids sat in the cafeteria at Pittsburgh Langley this summer, relishing the last few days of camp and enjoying lunch with their friends. For some, a sandwich is more than just lunch. “Sometimes it might be the only meal that students might actually get during the day or the evening,” said Tiffany Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has worked in food services for eight years for Pittsburgh Public Schools. She’s part of a team of people that provide breakfast to some 14,000 students and more than 19,000 lunches. Of course, things changed last school year. “It was a little challenging at times because we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shropshire Star

Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

A further two patients have died at Shropshire's hospitals after contracting coronavirus, new figures show. They were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. A total of 633 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Thousands affected by missed cancer target, data suggests

Data shows a key cancer target has not been met since 2015. The NHS in England has missed its target to diagnose and treat 85% of cancer patients within two months of urgent referral for almost six years running, according to a new analysis. Cancer Research UK used NHS data...
CANCER
Public Health
Shropshire Star

Kate tries out abseiling on a visit to Lake District

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria. The Duchess of Cambridge braved new heights as she tried out abseiling on a visit to the Lake District. Kate took the plunge at Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria, after having a go at mountain biking with a...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Rhodes on a doomed trike and a shortage of books

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. Three little words to watch out for: molten salt reactors. Fuelled by thorium instead of uranium, this new generation of mini nuclear plants is being perfected in China. If we believe the claims, these are clean, green and safe power plants, described by one Chinese scientist as “the world's dream for more than half a century.” You may remember the old promise of cheap, emission-free and abundant nuclear energy, leading to many 1960s headlines forecasting “Electricity that's too cheap to meter.”
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Doctor treating transgender children tells tribunal her judgment is not obscured

Dr Helen Webberley, the founder of website GenderGP, has been accused of failing to provide good clinical care in 2016 to three patients. A doctor treating transgender children denied her clinical judgment was clouded when prescribing puberty blockers, a medical tribunal heard. Dr Helen Webberley, the founder of website GenderGP,...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Record-breaking cyclists complete their ‘refugees welcome’ ride

‘This bike ride hasn’t changed the world, but it will change lives’, said cyclist David Charles. A cycling duo who aimed to spell out “refugees welcome” via a tracking app have completed the mammoth challenge. Georgie Cottle, 26, and David Charles, 39, from Thighs of Steel, a community of cyclists,...
CYCLING
Shropshire Star

Patients share experiences of Shropshire A&Es in new survey

Shropshire's main hospitals scored worse on average than other trusts for overall patient experience of A&Es, a new survey by a health watchdog has revealed. The Care Quality Commission carried out the survey looking at the experiences of patients attending urgent and emergency care services at 126 NHS trusts during the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES

