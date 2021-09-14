A detail in Tom Brady’s latest video appears to be a subtle ’28-3′ reference

Brady and the Buccaneers face the Falcons on Sunday.

Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Red Sox lost to the Mariners on Monday, 5-4. Boston is currently outside of either American League wild card spot by a fraction of a win percentage point.

Boston faces Seattle again tonight at 10:10 p.m.

Was that a Super Bowl LI reference? In a recent video posted to his social media, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recapped the team’s season opening win over the Cowboys.

Brady also mentioned Week 2 in which he will face the Falcons.

“We got a big week ahead,” said Brady. “The marathon’s just getting started.”

“I’m excited for this week,” Brady added.

And as was quickly pointed out on Twitter, there was a potential Super Bowl LI reference in the background.

The clock on Brady’s computer read 3:28, which carries significance for Patriots fans. New England famously trailed 28-3 in the third quarter of that particular Super Bowl against Atlanta, only to rally and stunningly pull off the comeback in overtime, 34-28.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta get underway at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Brady’s Buccaneers are 1-0, while the Falcons are 0-1 after a 32-6 defeat to the Eagles in Week 1.

On this day: In 1923, Red Sox first baseman George Burns turned an unassisted triple play to retire the side all at once during a 4-3 win over Cleveland.

After Riggs Stephenson led off the inning for Cleveland with a single, and Rube Lutzke drew a walk, Frank Bower stepped to the plate in what appeared to be a favorable moment.

Bower smashed a line drive that appeared destined for right field, but Burns — playing off the first base bag — dashed to his right and made the catch. Lutzke, who made the mistake of running on contact, was an easy out for Burns, who kept running right after making the initial catch.

And having tagged Lutzke, Burns then won the sprint to second base to triple-up Stephenson (who also ran on contact).

“Such an opportunity rarely comes in the life of a ball player,” wrote of the Boston Globe in the game recap, “but Burns had his wits when the chance came to him.”

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Though the Ravens lost the game, Lamar Jackson made yet another incredible play to first evade the rush and then find Marquise Brown for the touchdown.