Priti Patel

Police chiefs’ association set to pull out of pay review system

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Police Superintendents’ Association is also planning legal action against the Government over pension changes. The head of a group of high-ranking police officers has accused the Government of failing the service as he laid out plans to withdraw from a pay review system and take legal action over pensions.

