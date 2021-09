Broncos pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb vs. Giants offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder. If the Giants survive these confrontations, they should be fine. That is an enormous “if.’’ Thomas actually had a solid summer, until a terrible first joint practice against the Patriots and a brutal half in the ensuing preseason game started alarm bells ringing. The organization wanted second-year Matt Peart to control the right tackle job, but he never fired on all cylinders, thus Solder, 33, returning after opting out in 2020, beat him out. Peart could get some snaps, as the Giants are not adverse to rotating their linemen on certain series. Chubb has been slowed by an ankle issue and is listed as questionable. The Giants figure to be sweating all this out all day.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO