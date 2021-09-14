CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Two-car crash leaves man dead, woman hurt

Daily Star
 7 days ago

A man is dead following a two-car crash in the town of Guilford on Monday, Sept. 13, Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting reported Tuesday. According to the media release at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Dominique D. Brissett of Walkill was traveling north on county Road 36 operating a 2007 Subaru sedan when his vehicle collided with a 2017 Nissan SUV being operated by 23-year-old Rachel A. Feyh of Sidney, who was traveling south.

