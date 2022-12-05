How to watch Monday Night Football's Manningcast

Monday Night Football continues to be a family affair, as brothers and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back with their alternate broadcast, Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli , aka the Manningcast, for 10 Monday Night Football games during the 2022 season.

The Manning brothers host these alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football on ESPN 2 simultaneously with the main Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.

Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli is a casual, non-traditional remote telecast, with Peyton calling the game from Denver and Eli residing in New Jersey. As the brothers give their analysis of game action, big picture debates and historical perspective, they are joined by current and classic NFL stars each week, as well as other sports-crazed celebrities.

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time MVP with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He retired from the NFL in 2016 and was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021. Since his retirement, he has been a seemingly constant presence on TV starring in commercials and a handful of other TV projects.

Eli Manning, meanwhile, won two Super Bowls of his own for the New York Giants. He retired in 2020. While not as present on TV as his older brother, he’s had some classic commercials as well, including an all-time great ESPN commercial with Peyton.

Fans have loved the Manning broadcasts, as the two brothers rip on each other and provide more unfiltered reactions to the events of the games. And the broadcast earned a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Television Series in May 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli .

The Manning brothers are back with an all new Manningcast for the Monday Night Football week 13 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coverage is set to start at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT on ESPN2.

This is the first of three consecutive Manningcast Monday Night Football games to close out the regular season of the weekly primetime game, though the Mannings are also slated to do an alternate broadcast of the Wild Card weekend playoff game. Check out the remaining Manningcast schedule below.

The guests for the week 13 edition of the Manningcast have also been announced. Check out who is set to appear:

Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli has 10 alternate Monday Night Football games broadcasts throughout the 2022 NFL season. Check out the remaining schedule of games set to feature Peyton and Eli and where you can watch them.

Week 13 : New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN2)

: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN2) Week 14 : New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals (ESPN2)

: New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals (ESPN2) Week 15 : Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers (ESPN2, ESPN Plus)

: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers (ESPN2, ESPN Plus) Super Wild Card Weekend : TBD (ESPN 2, ESPN Plus)

The traditional Monday Night Football broadcast air on ESPN as usual (with the occasional ABC simulcast), while viewers wanting to tune in for Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli can do so by watching ESPN2.

The ESPN2 cable channel is included in practically all traditional cable and satellite deals that feature the major sports network, simply check your local listings for what channel it is on in your area. Non-traditional live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV , also offer ESPN2. If you have any of these services but don’t happen to be in front of your TV for the game, you can use your provider login credentials to watch the game through the Watch ESPN website or app.

You won’t necessarily need cable to check out the alternative broadcast, however, as cord cutters can tune in live through the ESPN Plus streaming service for four games during the season.

ESPN Plus is available for as a standalone service with a monthly subscription fee, as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu or as a standard feature with Hulu with Live TV . You can then watch ESPN Plus on your TV, computer, smart device and more.