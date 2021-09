Senate Democrats are unveiling a new voting rights bill. The measure aims to appeal to progressive and centrist factions in the party, while setting nationwide election standards. It’s also designed to counteract efforts in many Republican-controlled legislatures to change how elections are run in the states. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of trying to “federalize elections.” He called it a “solution in search of a problem.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO