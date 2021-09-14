CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Urban Meyer On Jaguars' Safety Rotation Between Andre Cisco and Andrew Wingard After Week 1

By Kassidy Hill
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzY28_0bvfwWfQ00

When the Jacksonville Jaguars cut down to their final roster and set the safety unit, there was a curious hierarchy of those left. The team had released longtime veteran Jarrod Wilson, kept Rudy Ford and labeled Andrew Wingard as a starter over Andre Cisco.

Of all the moves, it was the latter that head Coach Urban Meyer and staff have been questioned about the most, as Wingard got the initial nod over the 2021 third round draft pick, Cisco.

The reasons made sense enough; Cisco is still technically recovering from an ACL injury that derailed his final season with the Syracuse Orange. While he is full-go, he couldn’t practice to his full extent during the offseason, so his trajectory to game ready has still been a process.

“You know, [Cisco’s] a guy that we were told when we drafted him—we really thought highly of him, we still do—is that he had that ACL, so he’s still—was a little bit on that pitch count during training camp,” Meyer explained on Monday.

In the meantime, they built the unit around and ahead of him with an emphasis on special teams impact.

“What went in is obviously special teams value,” explained Meyer after the third preseason game, when the roster was cut down to 53. “Rayshawn Jenkins is playing a very high level. DT [Daniel Thomas] was out for a while with COVID and then comes in and forces two fair catches and looks fast as lightning on the field and has some pretty good film. Jarrod was a tough one, Jarrod Wilson, but I don’t think that one’s done. We’re still having conversations how to make that work.

“Then [Andrew] Wingard had an excellent game on Sunday. Who else do we have back there? [Andre] Cisco we feel really good about his future. Rudy [Ford], my gosh. We took him because our emphasis on special teams, [but] he can play back there. He started at dime and was a very good blitzer and all over the field. We feel that’s gone from a major concern in January to we’re going to be alright.”

While the Jaguars felt “alright” with the unit overall, and good about Cisco’s future, it still begged the question, how far away was the man they drafted to be a starter, from actually being a starter?

“Not far at all, I mean, he will be playing as well,” predicted defensive coordinator Joe Cullen last week ahead of the season opener versus the Houston Texans. “Anybody up is a starter, so if you get anybody—the depth chart says this, says that—if they’re up with a helmet, they are starting because they’ve got to go in the game at really any given time in certain positions, that’s one of them. Cisco can be in there second series, third series.”

Wingard did officially get the start, and played a majority of the game; 55 of the 78 defensive snaps, 71% total. He made five tackles, and only allowed one reception in four targets. But he also missed two key tackles and the one reception he did allow was for 29 yards, including 13 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

By the end of the game, Cisco was in his spot, opposite starter Rayshawn Jenkins. He finished having played 23 snaps (29% of the defensive plays). During that time, he had one tackle, missed one tackle and was not targeted.

Meyer, who puts a huge emphasis on special teams, has understandably been high on Wingard. But following Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Texans, the head coach began hedging his bets and preparing for a defense that features more and more of the ballhawk Cisco.

“Cisco is really coming on,” Meyer told local media on Monday. “[Andrew] Wingard was the most consistent throughout, missed a tackle, had a chance to make a couple plays. We’re still, we’re not throwing anybody under the bus yet, but Cisco is a guy that we believe has a great future and he played pretty well when he was in there.”

The Jaguars face the Denver Broncos next week, then the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals. All teams with whom Cisco could afford to get his reps, make some mistakes and not get completely burned. Meyer continues to say Cisco’s future is bright. Now the Jaguars have to decide if the future is now.

Comments / 1

Related
JaguarReport

Joe Cullen: Both Andrew Wingard, Andre Cisco Will Play vs. Texans

Whether the Jacksonville Jaguars classify Andrew Wingard or Andre Cisco as starters seems to be a moot point, with defensive coordinator Joe Cullen clearing up the team's plans at strong safety in Week 1 vs. the Houston Texans. Both Wingard and Cisco will see time with the defense against the...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Syracuse#Acl#Covid#Ford#The Houston Texans#Pro Football Focus#The Arizona Cardinals#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
362
Followers
619
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy