As his Dallas Cowboys prepare to play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, Jerry Jones reflected on what makes Brady an all-time great. "I think the mental part. Just how he has excelled and made what would be almost obvious adjustments in his game ... the importance of knowing how to play the game, knowing how to play the position. That’s the impressive part of it," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ (around the six-minute mark). "To say he’s average physically is way too much. He's much better than that. ... He’s shown everybody that you can play this game within the rules and ... really have that position make all the difference in the world.”

