There’s something steady about Andy Dalton. And while steadiness is hardly exhilarating, the Bears have been craving it at quarterback for decades. After a decade of everyone — especially the Bengals — trying to decide if Dalton was a franchise quarterback, the critics have a list of all the things he isn’t. He’s not mobile, he’s not an awe-inspiring deep-ball launcher and he’s not even close to his prime.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO