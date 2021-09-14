CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WR Christian Kirk named one of 'secret superstars' of Week 1

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px69J_0bvfvb5y00

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a big 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The performances of quarterback Kyler Murray and linebacker Chandler Jones were the big stories. Murray had four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, while Jones had five sacks.

Both should be the conference players of the week when the awards are announced later this week.

However, receiver Christian Kirk had a fine game and, according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, he was one of the “secret superstars” of Week 1.

The Cardinals selected Kirk out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2018 draft, and while he hasn’t been a bust, he’s been relatively hidden in multiple iterations of Arizona’s offenses — mostly as a slot guy, and never with more than 68 catches, 709 yards, or six touchdowns in any of his four previous NFL seasons. But against the Titans on Sunday, Kirk got one third of the way to his 2019 touchdown total with two of them, part of his five-catch, five-target, 70-yard day. This 26-yarder in the third quarter was the clear highlight.

No one in the Cardinals organization has ever doubted Kirk’s talent. His issue has been durability and also consistency. Coming out of college, he was viewed as someone who would thrive in the slot. He rarely played there before this year.

The seeming retirement of Larry Fitzgerald opened that position up and he is now thriving early.

DeAndre Hopkins will always get big numbers. There is a ton of attention on A.J. Green on the outside.

Kirk should have his best year as a result. This should be just the first of many very good performances.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ shocking lowball offer to Chandler Jones, revealed

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher Chandler Jones has wanted a new contract for a while, but the Cardinals haven’t been too accommodating in negotiations. There hasn’t been communication in a while between the two parties because of the Cardinals’ lowballing. Via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:. The Arizona Cardinals have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Yardbarker

Christian Kirk Primed for Big Season

In the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Tennessee Titans, the usual suspects showed up. Chandler Jones dominated, Kyler Murray was elusive and DeAndre Hopkins was commanding. In the midst of that was Christian Kirk, hoping to add his name to those usual suspects this season. In the 38-13 beatdown...
NFL
pinalcentral.com

Cardinals’ receiver Christian Kirk praises Barrow’s Brainbook on preventing concussions

PHOENIX -- Concussions have forced their way into the national health conversation, in large part because of a better understanding of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the byproduct of numerous concussions and head trauma. Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Christian Kirk, a 2015 graduate of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, recently...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Wr#The Arizona Cardinals#Touchdown Wire#Texas A M#Cards Wire#Spotify
Yardbarker

Watch: Cardinals' Kyler Murray throws beautiful TD pass to Christian Kirk

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are handing it to the Tennessee Titans in their season opener on Sunday. It’s somewhat surprising given that Tennessee is coming off consecutive playoff appearances and is eyeing a title. That’s especially true given that the game is being played in Nashville. With his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
playerprofiler.com

Christian Kirk, Emmanuel Sanders, and Week 1 Usage Rates

If you’re not familiar with this weekly piece, click here. While this is not a start/sit or sell high/buy low piece, we know the biggest question you is who to Flex. So, we provide you a handful of players to target specifically for the week at the position. This week, Christian Kirk headlines our fantasy football recommendations because stats don’t play favorites. If you’re looking for more players, watch our weekly Undercoverd Opps show.
NFL
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins at the Cardinals in Week 2

It was another heartbreaking defeat for the Minnesota Vikings at the Arizona Cardinals and from a very familiar method. Mike Zimmer’s men turned in a much-improved performance from their Week 1 disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, a missed 37-yard field goal from Greg Joseph after quarterback Kirk Cousins drove his team to within reasonable scoring distance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy