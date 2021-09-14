CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Facts and Streaks 15.09.2021

By Andreas Weber
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been under 2.5 goals scored in Real Madrid’s last 3 games in Champions League. PSG have lost their last 3 matches in Champions League. RBL have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in Champions League. Besiktas have lost their last 3 matches in Champions...

AFP

Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada

Ronald Koeman  defended his direct tactics after being accused of betraying Barcelona's attacking traditions in a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday. Koeman brought Gerard Pique off the bench at Camp Nou to play up front alongside Luuk de Jong, with Ronald Araujo, another central defender, also thrown into the attack as Barca sent in 54 crosses in search of an equaliser. Araujo finally headed home in injury-time after Domingos Duarte had given Granada an early lead but the whistles at the end from the Barcelona fans indicated a point was not nearly enough. "We changed our style a little bit," Koeman said. "The spaces were out wide, not in the middle. We went with Pique, De Jong and Araujo and from one of those crosses we got the draw.â
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsene Wenger feels ‘very responsible’ for Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s injuries

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he feels “very responsible” for Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere’s injury issues during his time as Arsenal manager.The Frenchman believes that the introduction of a VAR system has brought added respect for attacking players.He explained that that may mean fewer injury problems for “more technical” players.“I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that,” Wenger told The Telegraph of changes to football in recent years.“The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game. Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”Wenger is now Chief of Global Football Development for Fifa and has been heavily criticised for his plans for biennial World Cups.He left Arsenal in 2018 before the end of his contract, bringing to a close a 22-year tenure at the club that brought three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal linked with a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak

The Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on many strikers across the Europe. The latest reports in Spain suggest that Arsenal are linked with a move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. Real Sociedad spent 15 million euros to sign the Sweden international from Borussia Dortmund in the summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bielsa pleased for youngsters as Leeds edge past Fulham on ‘difficult night’

Marcelo Bielsa admitted his Leeds players had endured a “difficult” evening after they edged past Fulham 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.“It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for all our...
SOCCER
7 Football Stars You Might Spot in a Casino

It’s not uncommon to spot a famous footballer in the casino on a night out. They have tons of money to gamble, and casino games can be just as competitive. It’s considered a sport after all, so why wouldn’t athletes turn to the tables to test their luck and skill? Online gambling is also common with many of the names on this list. Read on to see if your favourite football star can be spotted in a casino.
SOCCER
Franck Kessie wanted by Barcelona

It is an open secret that Barcelona need to sign a midfielder. According to the football transfer rumours in Spanish media, Franck Kessie is wanted by Barcelona. The Ivory Coast international was signed by Milan in July 2019 from Atalanta for a fee of 24 million euros. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2022 with the club.
SOCCER
Manchester United Focus on ‘Priority’ Contract Negotiations

Despite a frustrating first Champions League outing for Manchester United, losing 2-1 away in Switzerland against the BSC Young Boys, the team has made a flying start to their Premier League campaign. While the English title will be one of the top priorities for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, securing the long-term commitment of key players is also a major objective on the agenda.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City target Kalvin Phillips

There has been numerous midfielders linked with Manchester City in past few months. According to the football transfer rumours in British and Spanish media, Manchester City are targeting Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder has featured in four matches this term, netting one goal in all competitions. The 25-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham willing to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter

Matthias Ginter is a target for Tottenham. According to the football transfer rumours in British media, Tottenham are willing to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter. The Germany international joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of 17 million euros in July 2017. His contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lens looking to loan Divock Origi

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Divock Origi in the last period. According to the football transfer rumours in British media, Lens will look to loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi. The 26-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. The Belgium international was signed by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen says West Ham’s players are relishing their busy fixture schedule

Jarrod Bowen insists West Ham are relishing their packed schedule ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.The Hammers, in the Europa League this season, will have played six matches in 20 days by the end of September.They lost narrowly to United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and face another quick turnaround for the Old Trafford return.Forward Bowen said: “There are a lot of games coming up now. We’ve got the Carabao Cup, then we’re in the Premier League and then the Europa League the following week as well.“But as players that is what we want, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Holders Man City hit six, Liverpool cruise in League Cup

Manchester City started their bid to lift a fifth successive League Cup with a 6-1 rout of Wycombe, while Japan forward Takumi Minamino inspired Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Norwich on Tuesday. City will move past Liverpool onto a record nine League Cup triumphs if they take the trophy this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton: Rafael Benitez demands defensive improvement after Toffees come unstuck at QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR.Tuesday’s third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez’s men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw.Everton, who were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, twice trailed to Charlie Austin headers, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend netting equalisers.In the subsequent shoot-out, Jimmy Dunne converted the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by Seny Dieng as QPR triumphed 8-7.Benitez told evertontv: “The...
PREMIER LEAGUE

