Colts open as 3.5-point underdogs to Rams in Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) are fresh off of a season-opening loss and are now being viewed as underdogs for the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following their uninspiring loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Colts now turn around to host the Rams, who are coming off of a convincing win over the Chicago Bears in prime time.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Colts are opening as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Rams in Week 2. The total opens at 47.5 points with the money line sitting at +160 for the Colts and -200 for the Rams.

In Week 1, the Colts failed to cover the spread against the Seahawks. The offensive line struggled mightily, especially on the edge. The defense essentially had no answers for Russell Wilson and his dynamic duo of wideouts in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who combined for eight receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams, who entered the week as a league-high seven-point favorites over the Bears, covered the spread with their 34-14 win at home.

The Colts have a lot of issues to work through before the Rams come to town and if they continue to play like they did in the opener, a 3.5-point spread will be easy money for bettors.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

#Colts#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Tipico Sportsbook#Wideouts
