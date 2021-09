CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Hank Gottlieb is among many in the Cherry Hill area against a proposed new super Wawa in the Barclay Farms shopping center along Route 70. "Right down the road over there on Route 70 there’s one and there’s one right down here on Kings Highway. They’re all around yes and I don’t think we need another one," Gottlieb said.

