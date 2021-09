Pakistan, the country that hosts the most Afghan refugees and one of the states that has historically given the most coverage to the Taliban, is stepping on the gas as a regional power to prop up the new government in Kabul. Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to the fore just a month after the fall of Kabul to charge the United States for the management carried out in the last two decades. Pakistan, the country in which Osama Bin Laden, leader of Al Qaeda, hid until US troops killed him in 2011, feels like a victim and has become insecure for having accompanied Washington, says Khan in an interview with the network. CNN.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO