Stop Expecting to Get Paid for Your Time

How many times in the last week or month have you chosen not to do something because you just don’t “feel like it”? If you look back, you might not be able to count the times you chose to sleep in or binge a Netflix show. You know, all the times you chose to do nothing over making positive use of your time.
The new iPhone 13 is finally here and Fonehouse has launched this competition to give one customer the chance to have their 24-month contract paid for. If you’re a sucker for the latest Apple products, you’re probably going to want to get your hands on an iPhone 13 deal. Well, fonehouse is giving one customer who purchases an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 mini between September 17 and October 31 the chance to get a contract of up to £65 a month effectively free.
The Smart Fit Method is changing lives with the help of cutting-edge science and technology. No longer do you have to wonder if your workouts are paying off since they provide data to track your goals and progress. Normal everyday people now have access to super advanced fitness equipment and body scans that provide insights in to their changing body composition. These machines provide better and more efficient workouts, improved hormonal response, and help avoid injury leading to a longer, healthier life.
Disneyland is open and ready for visitors! If your family hasn’t had the chance to go to the Happiest Place on Earth this year, now is the time! September and October are the best times to book a trip. Executive Vice President of Get Away Today, Jennifer Dunyon, shares all...
INDIANAPOLIS — Do you enjoy watching scary movies? If not, would $1,300 change your mind?. FinanceBuzz, an informational website that provides tips, advice, and recommendations to help people make financial decisions, is looking to pay one lucky person to record their heart rate while watching 13 scary movies. The "Horror...
We all have a guilty pleasure that costs us too much money. Maybe it’s daily drive-thru latte runs, impulsive online shopping sprees, or frequent DoorDash orders. Whatever it is, it may be eating a hole in your wallet. Queue The Penny Hoarder. Penny Hoarding is choosing one “Penny Hoarding Specialist”...
If you’re a fan of horror movies you can get paid for that. The company FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to watch 13 horror movies to see if “high-budget horror movies are scarier than low-budget horror movies.”. If you’re chosen, you’ll get paid $1,300, a Fitbit, and an extra $50...
The media has a lot of teshuvah to do. From what seems to be a never-ending list of mistakes, to the outright publication of “fake news,” there are many reasons (for better or worse) why trust in the media remains at all time lows. Bring in the Wild West that...
All clients want different things from businesses like yours, however, all customers expect a thorough, communicative, and satisfactory service where their requirements are met. Interestingly, if you’re wanting to push your business success forward, improve your bottom line and exceed the expectations of your clients, you’re going to need to try a little harder.
Dr. Michelle Lewis, OD, talks about why your children should have their eyes checked, tips on keeping a safe distance from computer screens, and trendy eye glass frames!. For more information go to eyehealthvision.com or kocheye.com. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show...
BRIAN Laundrie appeared to upload and save a series of "disturbing" images on Pinterest in the weeks before his fiancee Gabby Petito vanished during their cross-country road trip. Laundrie, 23, has not yet been named a suspect in Petito's disappearance but is considered a person of interest. He returned home...
A couple gave their wedding guests an excuse to brush up on their maths after devising a table plan that was full of equations. In order to find out where they would be sitting for the wedding breakfast, guests had to solve the maths challenge next to their name. The...
Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (September 19) and despite the record number of non-Anglo creatives being nominated, not a single one walked away with an award in any of the major categories. Actors Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez (Pose), the late Michael...
Meat and fizzy drink shortages could hit supermarkets in days as vital carbon dioxide stocks run low, experts say. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is used in soda and carbonated beers, like lagers, and is also used to asphyxiate animals in abattoirs. The UK is currently going through a CO2 shortage, which...
Fall is here, which means we're all about to get into peak pumpkin mode. But beyond the world of pumpkin spice lattes and carving up pumpkins for Halloween, the iconic orange fruit can also be used to add a health boost to your cat's diet.
The post Why You Should Start Feeding Your Cat Pumpkin For Fall appeared first on CatTime.
Up until now, the standard ecommerce model has really focused on one channel at a time. Ecommerce was about advertising your products on Google and shipping them to customers. Now, ecommerce means a lot more. When applied to selling on social media, search engines or marketplace platforms, the term "ecommerce" is the same, but the strategy is very, very different. Build a website for search-engine optimization and sell, set up a storefront on Etsy and sell, or generate a following on Instagram and sell. The old way focused on one channel; the new way is multi-channel.
Area 120 – Google’s in-house incubator company known for Tables and Stack – has now revealed a new product that’s meant to rock the boat of innovation and forward-thinking. Museletter lets you turn your Google Drive content into a public blog-style profile that you can charge viewers for access to.
As avid smartphone users, we depend on mobile providers to supply us with the network we need to use Facebook, stream shows on Netflix and send photos to our friends, no matter where we are. And yet most of us sign contracts with mobile providers that go unchanged for years, even with changed talking habits or less internet use — not to mention the hassle of updating a plan when traveling abroad. It’s one of those services that leave us wondering: Why, in 2021, isn’t there a better way to do this?
Comments / 0